Dunedin residents return to smouldering aftermath following wild vegetation blaze overnight

Residents who were evacuated from 100 Dunedin homes due to a large vegetation fire yesterday have returned home this morning, as heavy rain has quelled the blaze.

Fire incident controller Phil Marsh said the downpour and endless work the crews overnight means the fire is now contained, and it is safe for residents to return home.

"Although we feel for the people who have lost industrial buildings, it could have been so much worse and we feel it’s been a really good response," Mr Marsh said.

There will be two fire investigators who will today visit the scene to start work to determine the cause of the blaze, Mr Marsh said.

Firefighters were called to McLeods Road in Burnside on Wednesday evening after the fire spread to nearby industrial buildings and threatened residential homes.

The 20-25h fire led to the evacuation of approximately 100 properties and residents will not return to their homes until Thursday morning.

At the height of the fire, six helicopters, 25 crews and about 100 personnel were fighting it.

It damaged three industrial buildings, including a shed.

Part of the Dunedin Southern Motorway was also closed to traffic.

Steady rain helped put the fire out as ground crews worked throughout the night to contain the perimeter of the fire, says incident controller Phil Marsh.

The industrial area around the fire site has been cordoned off and people are still being advised to keep away from the area.

Evacuated residents have been invited to a community briefing at the St Clair Golf Course at 8am on Thursday to discuss reoccupying their properties.