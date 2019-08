The Dunedin property where five members of the Bain family were killed is on the market.

David Bain, then 22, was was convicted for the murders of his parents and three siblings in May 1995. He was later acquitted following a retrial in 2007.

The property, 65 Every Street in Anderson's Bay, is not the same home where the 1994 slayings occurred. The original home was burnt down soon after the alleged crime took place.

Your playlist will load after this ad