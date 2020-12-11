Dunedin police remain on high-alert as security threat ruins ceremonies for over 1800 grads

Police are on high alert in Dunedin tonight. as they continue to investigate a threat that's forced the cancellation of university graduation ceremonies and parades.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Otago University students staged their own graduation ceremony on Castle Street in north Dunedin, after the security threat cancelled the official one.

Police said the university received an electronic threat earlier this week and decided it wasn't safe for either ceremony to proceed.

Police also chose not to reveal details about the threat, but encouraged those behind it to come forward.

The threat is being taken seriously, and police say they will have an active presence across Dunedin tonight and this weekend as they continue to investigate the alleged threat.

Despite reports the initial threat mentioned a possible bombing and shooting, officials would not elaborate on details today.

Police said it is “a complex investigation” and it is important they work through it “systematically and thoroughly”, and because of that they can’t reveal the specific nature of the threat.

It comes as more than 1800 students have had their graduation ceremonies cancelled or postponed this week and some are being re-scheduled for 2021.