Dunedin police investigating double homicide after two bodies found in house blaze

John McKenzie 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

The people were dead before the blaze began and a man known to the victim's has appeared in court charged with arson.
John McKenzie

Crime and Justice

Dunedin and Otago

02:07
1
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


3
Wanaka.

Man drowns after getting into difficulty at Lake Wanaka

02:05
4
The people were dead before the blaze began and a man known to the victim's has appeared in court charged with arson.

Fatal Dunedin fire now suspected double homicide - police

00:39
5
Crowds at the One Love Festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend.

Watch: Kiwi crowd erupts into beautiful sing-along of E Papa Waiari at One Love Festival

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:39
Crowds at the One Love Festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend.

Watch: Kiwi crowd erupts into beautiful sing-along of E Papa Waiari at One Love Festival

Crowds at the reggae festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend, spurred on by artist Fiji.

00:29
Mars has already won song of the year for What I Like.

Bruno Mars wins Album of the Year denying Lorde at Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars was a big winner at this years awards.


00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.


 
