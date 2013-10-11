Dunedin police continue hunt for man who approached teen dog walker

Police are still looking for a man driving a dark van who approached a teen walking her dog in Dunedin.

Police generic Source: 1 NEWS

The man drove up to the 15-year-old and briefly talked to her on Bath Street in Brighton at about 5pm on Monday.

He sped off after the teen pulled her phone out.

Police this morning said they still wanted to speak with the driver.

He is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, with brown skin, a thin face and stubble.