Dunedin man wrongly convicted of murder and freed on appeal in 2006 dies at home

A Dunedin man wrongfully convicted of murdering Mark Roderique in 1994 died suddenly at his home on Friday.

Rex Haig served 10 years in prison for the murder of Mr Roderique.

In 2006, the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction and he had been seeking compensation.

Haig's daughter Angela told 1NEWS the death was sudden and unexpected. She says the family is shocked.

The 70-years-old died in his bed.