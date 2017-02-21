Dunedin man 'suffering very serious injury to hand' after alleged machete attack

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The Black Caps bowler picked up a cool $1.04m for his services, having only been listed for around $300,000.
The charter plane crashed into the storage area at the back of a JB Hi-Fi store this morning.
The swell of support came after Pharmac announced it was considering subsidies on sanitary products.
The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.
More than $30,000 has been raised on Givealittle for the family of Steve Askin.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More