Dunedin man 'suffering very serious injury to hand' after alleged machete attack

Stuff

Senior Sergeant Alastair Dickie says things went from bad to worse and the man lost a lot of blood.
Related

Dunedin and Otago

news

Five people are believed to be on board the plane which crashed in Melbourne this morning.

'No one survived the crash' - police confirm five golfers on board charter plane dead after crashing into Melbourne shopping centre

The man who filmed the incident says there were 'another half a dozen near misses' over a 40km stretch of road.

Watch: Exasperated local films car weaving erratically across Otago's notorious Crown Range

The men walked away empty-handed, but left a pretty good clue to their identities after failing to cover up in time.

Watch: Pair caught on CCTV checking out property in swanky Auckland suburb


The collapse at the old Panmure Bridge left four people in the water and sparked a big emergency services response.

Video: Massive scaffolding section collapses underneath Auckland bridge


The plane is believed to be a five person charter plane which had just taken off from the airport.

Video: Black smoke billows into Melbourne sky after plane crashes into shopping centre and explodes

The Black Caps bowler picked up a cool $1.04m for his services, having only been listed for around $300,000.

'Pretty surreal to be honest' – Black Caps' newest millionaire Trent Boult on his colossal IPL payday

'No one survived the crash' - police confirm five golfers on board charter plane dead after crashing into Melbourne shopping centre

Despite the problems being faced by some New Zealanders, lowering the price on tampons and pads isn't on the government's radar.

Massive support for NZ drug-buying agency Pharmac to fund pads and tampons

The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.

Jack Tame to Andrew Little: 'You don't worry about a poll that has you as the preferred PM at seven per cent?'

Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

More than $30,000 has been raised on Givealittle for the family of Steve Askin.


 
