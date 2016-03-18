Dunedin man sentenced to home detention for possessing images of child abuse and exploitation

A Dunedin man has been sentenced to 10 months home detention for possession of child sex abuse and exploitation images.

Conan George Brownie, 37, from Mosgiel, was found out after the online storage platform he used to save the images reported his activity to the United States National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, New Zealand Internal Affairs says in a statement.

Following this, his activity was then referred on to Internal Affairs.

Inspectors of Publications from Internal Affairs conducted search warrants at the man’s home and parents’ address and seized a number of devices for examination which lead to the discovery of the criminal activity.

He was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court today for the offending after being charged with three representative charges of possessing objectionable images.

Mr Brownie would often download and view and/or store the images, and then delete them within a short period of time.

Tim Houston, Acting Manager, Censorship Compliance Unit at Internal Affairs, says they are committed to working with authorities across the world to help identify criminals who are accessing objectionable images online in New Zealand.

"Our investigators are focused in their efforts to remove child sex abuse images from the internet and are dedicated to the identification and rescue of victims.

"If you search, download, or view any objectionable publications, you can expect to be caught," he said.