Dunedin man who raped woman while on parole jailed for 15 years

A Dunedin man who violently raped a woman while on parole for similar offending has been jailed for 15 years.

Dwayne Keats appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this morning to be sentenced on six charges of rape and four of unlawful sexual connection.

The 47-year-old was convicted for sexual violence in 2010 and was released on parole in October 2016.

During a five week period in February and March 2017, he subjected his victim to numerous sexual assaults that left her injured and emotionally scarred.

Keats will spend at least eight years behind bars after Justice Gerald Nation imposed a minimum non-parole period.

The Crown had sought preventive detention.

