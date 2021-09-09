Dunedin man with locked-in syndrome helping break barriers

A Dunedin man is breaking barriers and winning over a new generation of admirers following an incident at a local store.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nick Chisholm has locked-in syndrome (pseudocoma), a rare neurological disorder which causes the complete paralysis of all voluntary muscles except for those which control eye movements, after suffering a stroke more than two decades ago.



Now, he is visiting schools to share his remarkable story.



Chisholm communicates to his friend and interpreter, Rob Stewart, using eye movements.

"One time, a little girl saw him in The Warehouse and started bawling her eyes out and so Nick was like, 'How do I break that down with people? I know, I'll put myself out there and tell my story and they'll see I'm a normal person'."

While his body was severely impacted by a stroke 22 years ago, he's fully aware mentally.

Matt Chisholm shares brother's inspiring journey from stroke at 27, to becoming a father 20 years on

His happy place is a central city gym where Nick's 'Iron Warriors' work out under his watchful eye.



“He is just phenomenal and he's a happy man - he's a happy man,” Sandra McElrea, one of Nicks' Iron Warriors' said.



She was paralysed down the left side after suffering a stroke around 20 months ago.



"I could only move one finger."



Kevin, too, is also recovering after a stroke.



"Now, according to these boys, I've got muscles below the legs," he said.



Nick has also noticed improvements over the years.



His goal remains the same - to walk unassisted.



It's something his children - 17-month-old triplets - are trying to master, too.



Despite his challenges, Nick isn't letting that stop him.

Your playlist will load after this ad