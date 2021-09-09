Dunedin man with locked-in syndrome helping break barriers

A Dunedin man is breaking barriers and winning over a new generation of admirers following an incident at a local store.
Nick Chisholm has locked-in syndrome (pseudocoma), a rare neurological disorder which causes the complete paralysis of all voluntary muscles except for those which control eye movements, after suffering a stroke more than two decades ago.
Now, he is visiting schools to share his remarkable story.
Chisholm communicates to his friend and interpreter, Rob Stewart, using eye movements.
"One time, a little girl saw him in The Warehouse and started bawling her eyes out and so Nick was like, 'How do I break that down with people? I know, I'll put myself out there and tell my story and they'll see I'm a normal person'."
While his body was severely impacted by a stroke 22 years ago, he's fully aware mentally.
His happy place is a central city gym where Nick's 'Iron Warriors' work out under his watchful eye.
“He is just phenomenal and he's a happy man - he's a happy man,” Sandra McElrea, one of Nicks' Iron Warriors' said.
She was paralysed down the left side after suffering a stroke around 20 months ago.
"I could only move one finger."
Kevin, too, is also recovering after a stroke.
"Now, according to these boys, I've got muscles below the legs," he said.
Nick has also noticed improvements over the years.
His goal remains the same - to walk unassisted.
It's something his children - 17-month-old triplets - are trying to master, too.
Despite his challenges, Nick isn't letting that stop him.
"Anger is a gift is Nick's motto. By that, he means take your life's frustrations and use them in a way that pushes you to achieve your goals."