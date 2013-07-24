Dunedin man charged over supplying alcohol to minors after several young people hospitalised

A man has been arrested and charged in Dunedin today after he allegedly supplied alcohol to minors leading to their hospitalisation.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police say in a statement they executed a search warrant which led to the arrest of a 64-year-old Dunedin man after several young people were admitted to hospital for alcohol poisoning over the last few days.

They say: "A significant amount of home brewed spirits and beer was recovered ... as well as evidence of alcohol being supplied to minors".

Senior Sergeant Ben Butterfield describes the supply of home brewed spirits to young people as "particularly troubling as there is no way to gauge the strength or quality of the product".

"We are lucky we are not dealing with a real tragedy as a result of this persons actions."