TODAY |

Dunedin international student reunites with dog after nine months in locked-down US

Source:  1 NEWS

Otago University PhD student Hannah Mello was in her family’s home in Wisconsin when New Zealand closed its borders in March last year as the coronavirus spread around the world.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Otago University PhD student Hannah Mello found herself locked out of New Zealand after the country's borders closed. Source: Breakfast

It turned the marine science student’s two-week trip home to Milwaukee into a nine-month stay away from her studies in Dunedin and her dog Quercus.

But when the Government announced late last year 250 international PhD and postgraduate students could return to New Zealand, Mello took her chance to come back.

She’s now Otago University’s first international student to return to the country.

“Not quite the best switch trading New Zealand for the US in some respects,” Mello told Breakfast, speaking about her nine months locked down in the US.

read more
Hospitals feeling the strain as US surpasses 25 million Covid-19 cases

She said she made the most of her lockdown experience, supporting her family through a “pretty tumultuous” time.

The difference between the US’ Covid-19 response and New Zealand’s was “light years away”, Mello said.

“When I returned and got out of quarantine in Christchurch, it was just complete business as usual. … It’s wonderful.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US President has signed a slew of executive orders, taking both mask wearing and science seriously. Source: 1 NEWS

As for Quercus, Mello said she had the misfortune of returning home while he was having his dinner.

“Once he had his kai, I was back in his mind. … since then he hasn’t really let me out of his sight much,” she said.

“It’s been a lovely reunion.”

Mello is now completing a PhD investigating the restoration of bryozoan colonies - microscopic aquatic invertebrates home to many fish species - from destruction caused by bottom trawling.

New Zealand
Education
Dunedin and Otago
Coronavirus Pandemic
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:17
'We thought we had won Lotto' - Hastings mother of seven on the brink of being homeless thankful for public housing
2
Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson will be in therapy for 'the rest of her life'
3
Pregnant woman one of two pedestrians killed by 17-year-old driver of allegedly stolen car
4
Auckland officer jumps into water to save young boy with autism 100m out to sea, as police helicopter films
5
Auckland woman calls for housing 'system' shake-up as she struggles to buy first home in hot market
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:58

Bloomfield says it's possible 'we may never know' how Northland woman got Covid-19
07:17

'We thought we had won Lotto' - Hastings mother of seven on the brink of being homeless thankful for public housing

New Zealanders could face even longer wait for full trans-Tasman travel bubble

Uncertainty over Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine's arrival, as health staff learn to administer jab