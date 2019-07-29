Dunedin high school evacuated ahead of NCEA exams after online threat

TODAY |

A Dunedin high school has been evacuated ahead of NCEA exams due to an online threat.

Otago Boys' High School Rector Richard Hall told students through the school's Facebook page to stay at home until further notice, including those sitting NCEA exams today.

"For students who bus to school, If your son is already on the bus, we will keep them safe.

"If not already on the bus, please keep them at home until further notice.

"For students who are already at school, your sons are safe, please do not try to collect them."

A Police spokesperson said they are responding to a threat at the intersection of Stuart Street and London Street, and that they were alerted at 7:35am.

Police would not confirm the nature of the threat.

According to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA), the follow exams are due to be sat at 9.30am:

- Physics Level 2
- Business Studies Level 3
- Calculus Scholarship

