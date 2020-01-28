Dunedin high school to close for two days as student tests positive for coronavirus

A Dunedin high school will be closing for 48 hours after a student tested positive for coronavirus this evening.

A microscope image of Wuhan coronavirus cells. Source: China National Microbiology Data Centre

The student is a family member of a man who recently returned from Germany and tested positive for coronavirus earlier today.

During a Ministry of Health press conference this afternoon, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the school would be closed for 48 hours if the student's test result was positive.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed the test was positive this evening.

"As per the Ministry of Health’s advice the school is to close for 48 hours while close contacts are traced and put in self isolation and is monitored by health officials daily," MOH said in a statement.

"Other contacts will be given advice about what to do if they become unwell. The school will be carefully cleaned before reopening.

"The school will not open until cleared to do so by health officials.

"These steps will help limit the chances of further cases."

Logan Park High School also announced it will be closed for at least 48 hours on its Facebook page.