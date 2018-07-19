Dunedin to get over $800,000 from Government to investigate waterfront revitalisation options

The Government will be using some of its Provincial Growth Fund to invest in the revitalisation of the Dunedin waterfront.

Views towards the city from the lookout at the Centennial Memorial on Signal Hill Dunedin. Source: istock.com

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) will invest $820,000 in the Dunedin Waterfront Project and $60,000 into the development of Otago’s Economic Development Strategy, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.

Minister Jones made the announcement while attending the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the Dunedin Waterfront partners in Dunedin today.

Dunedin City Council will receive $820,000 to complete a full feasibility assessment and development of a business case for the Dunedin Waterfront Project, which will include engineering, environmental and commercial feasibility.

"A revitalised waterfront will add to Dunedin’s appeal as a visitor destination," Mr Jones said.

"The vision for the waterfront project also includes a hotel, residential accommodation, and aims to be focal point for locals and visitors.