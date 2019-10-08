TODAY |

Dunedin flat death: Family express grief for 'beautiful daughter'

The family of a young woman who died during a Dunedin flat party say they are grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter.

Sophia Crestani, who was 19, died when hundreds of people tried to flee the party on Dundas Street on Saturday night.

Her parents, Bede and Elspeth, issued a statement this morning through the University of Otago, where Sophia was a second year student.

"You will appreciate that it is a very difficult time for us," they said.

"We are grieving the loss of our beautiful daughter and so is the community which Sophia knew and cared for."

They have asked that their privacy is respected as they grieve, and said their daughter's funeral would be private.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sophia Crestani, 19, died after reportedly becoming trapped under a pile of bodies as people tried to escape. Source: 1 NEWS

A police investigation into her death is ongoing, with more than 30 detectives speaking to everyone who was at the flat party.

The University of Otago has opened a support centre to help grieving students.

Otago University Students Association president James Heath said the drop-in centre provided a space for students talk and be there for each other.

The centre will be open today and tomorrow, and may remain for the rest of the week, if there is a need.

rnz.co.nz

The Dundas Street house where Sophia Crestani, pictured right, died during a student party has been decorated with flowers. Source: rnz.co.nz
