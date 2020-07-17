Dunedin fisherman found in Otago lake remembered as man who 'touched countless people's lives'

The family of a Dunedin fisherman whose body was found in Otago's Lake Wakatipu last night has remembered him as "a son, a brother, a soulmate, a father and a friend" who "touched countless people's lives."

A private blessing will be held at the lake after Martin Suttie's body was found last night, Detective Senior Sergeant Miriam Chittenden said today in a statement.

The 37-year-old had been reported missing on Sunday after he failed to return from fishing.

"On Sunday we lost a son, a brother, a soulmate, a father and a friend," Mr Suttie's family said today in a statement.

"We’ve all felt truly bonded by the shared love we all had for Martin, he touched countless people’s lives."

Friends and family of Mr Suttie also thanked police and New Zealand Navy, who "treated Martin and his family, children and friends with such genuine respect, dignity and kindness, we can never, ever thank you all enough."

Ms Chiitenden said there had been a "concerted effort from the Police National Dive Squad, the New Zealand Navy, LandSAR volunteers, and Dart River Jet staff to find Martin and provide some answers for his friends and family" since he went missing.