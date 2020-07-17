TODAY |

Dunedin fisherman found in Otago lake remembered as man who 'touched countless people's lives'

Source:  1 NEWS

The family of a Dunedin fisherman whose body was found in Otago's Lake Wakatipu last night has remembered him as "a son, a brother, a soulmate, a father and a friend" who "touched countless people's lives."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dunedin man Martin Suttie was fishing near the shore in Glenorchy before he went missing. Source: Breakfast

A private blessing will be held at the lake after Martin Suttie's body was found last night, Detective Senior Sergeant Miriam Chittenden said today in a statement.

The 37-year-old had been reported missing on Sunday after he failed to return from fishing.

read more
Body of missing fisherman found at Lake Wakatipu in Otago

"On Sunday we lost a son, a brother, a soulmate, a father and a friend," Mr Suttie's family said today in a statement.

"We’ve all felt truly bonded by the shared love we all had for Martin, he touched countless people’s lives."

Friends and family of Mr Suttie also thanked police and New Zealand Navy, who "treated Martin and his family, children and friends with such genuine respect, dignity and kindness, we can never, ever thank you all enough."

Ms Chiitenden said there had been a "concerted effort from the Police National Dive Squad, the New Zealand Navy, LandSAR volunteers, and Dart River Jet staff to find Martin and provide some answers for his friends and family" since he went missing.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man sought after cards skimmed at parking machines at Auckland, Waikato hospitals
2
Returnee thought to have recovered from Covid-19 tests positive again, put back in quarantine
3
Mother of two children killed in Christchurch house fire blames herself - 'I lost two babies in one night'
4
Ex-beauty queen turned teacher jailed for exchanging sexually explicit photos with student
5
'Australia's got some work to do' - tourism expert says more progress needed before trans-Tasman bubble can open
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:21

Mother of two children killed in Christchurch house fire blames herself - 'I lost two babies in one night'

Severe thunderstorms, torrential rain forecast for parts of Northland this morning

Morning Briefing July 17: 'My time is up' - Two more National MPs to retire at election
02:31

National Party 'wasted a bit of time' under Muller but is now 'stronger than four weeks ago' under Collins - Simon Bridges