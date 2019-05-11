TODAY |

Dunedin family's four kids share Royal baby names

John McKenzie
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
John McKenzie

A Dunedin family have some similarities to the Windsors - in that the four children are named George, Harry, Charlotte and Archie - but the similarities don't stop there.

The Stafford family were surprised at the coincidence following the recent arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Harry and Meghan's - new son.

There's no Louis in the family - but they do have a cat ... called Lulu.

Their horse is named Mia - the same name as Zara Tindall's firstborn.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    They are George, Harry, Charlotte and Archie - but the similarities don't end there. Source: 1 NEWS

    They also have Roger - a ram - but aren't counting on that name being used by a royal any time soon.

