Dunedin family who lost everything in house fire overwhelmed as community rallies around them

You will likely have seen the story this week about the Hudson family from Dunedin who lost everything in a house fire.

The house the family were renting on Beaconsfield Road near Otago Harbour caught fire around 4.30pm on Saturday, causing neighbouring residents to flee their homes.

They escaped with their lives and just the clothes on their backs.

But what happened next was something very special.

Their Otago Peninsula community rallied around them, with offers of help flooding in.

Josh Hudson told Seven Sharp his family have been offered a rent-free home in the area, a car and free meals so they don’t have to worry about cooking.

A Givealittle page has also raised $25,000 so far for the family.

“The outpouring of support from the community here and far afield has just been absolutely phenomenal,” Josh told Seven Sharp.

Alice Hudson says she doesn’t even know where to start thanking everyone.