Dunedin family left with nothing after property they were renting burns down

When a Dunedin house burnt to the ground yesterday, all the Hudson family could do was stand and watch in disbelief as it took with it all their belongings.

The Hudson family didn’t even have time to put their shoes on when fleeing the house. Source: 1 NEWS

Uninsured, the tenants of the Portobello house were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Alice Hudson fled with their three young children.

“The whole shed was engulfed and it was starting to just explode,” Hudson told 1 NEWS.

The house on Beaconsfield Road near the Otago Harbour caught fire around 4.30pm yesterday, causing neighbouring residents to flee their homes.

A Givealittle page has been created for the family with over $10,000 already being donated.

“They lost everything and also as a result the car blew up,” the Givealittle post reads.

“Alice fled the house with the children. She did not even have shoes on. All are safe just devastated and in a state of shock.”

Residents that were evacuated last night have since returned home.

1 NEWS reporter Lisa Davies caught up with the devastated family in the video above.

