TODAY |

Dunedin experiences country's biggest house price growth in the past year

Source:  1 NEWS

Dunedin teacher Harriet Love doesn't mind renting a room but her dream is to become a home owner, something those in the Otago city are finding extremely difficult to do.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS reporter John McKenzie finds out what’s behind the surge. Source: 1 NEWS

"We put in a bid for mid-$400,000s, they wanted over $400,000, so we thought we were potentially over-shooting then, but we didn't mind. It went for in the $500,000s, so someone really wanted it!" Ms Love told 1 NEWS.

It's a scenario now backed up by the latest figures, with Dunedin's average house price rising to more than $500,000 for the first time in the city's history, placing it ahead of much larger Christchurch.

Dunedin's also well up on second-placed Wellington - showing 8.6 per cent growth - and Tauranga on 5.9 per cent growth, with a flat Auckland market dipping slightly.

The pressure on housing in Dunedin is coming from population growth of 8000 people in recent years, coupled with fewer houses on the market.

The average house price in Dunedin five years ago was $292,000 and it's now nearly $515,000.

The rebuild of Dunedin Hospital, as well as several other upcoming city developments, may mean the Dunedin property market may not yet have reached its peak.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
2
'All is well!' - Donald Trump issues first statement after Iranian missiles strike air bases in Iraq
3
Revealed: The baby names rejected by New Zealand officials in 2019
4
US police release video of 93-year-old man casually shooting apartment manager over water damage
5
Storms bring relief and danger to Australian bushfires
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:37

Whakaari/White Island victims still fighting for their lives one month on
00:36

Occupants escape 'suspicious' South Auckland house fire as it goes up in flames

Canadian investigation into New Zealand applicant for Auckland Art Gallery's top job blocked

Truck carrying a load of beehives crashes south of Hamilton