Dunedin 'escapee' never left hospital

A "dangerous" man who police believed had escaped from a Dunedin psychiatric hospital has been discovered at the facility having never left the grounds.

Vincent Clayton. Source: NZ Police

Police issued a warning yesterday afternoon, saying Vincent Clayton had escaped from Wakari Hospital.

He was described as dangerous and people were warned not to approach him.

However, later in the evening they said Mr Clayton had been discovered.

"He was found within the facility and had not left the premises," said Senior Sergeant Darryl Lennane.

Mr Clayton would remain at Wakari, he said.

Wakari Hospital is a psychiatric hospital in the Dunedin suburb it takes its name from.