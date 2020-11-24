Dunedin doctor who murdered teenage girl dies in prison

A former Dunedin doctor convicted of killing Dunedin teenager Amber-Rose Rush in February 2018 has died behind bars.

Amber-Rose Rush and Venod Skantha Source: rnz.co.nz

1 NEWS understands Venod Skantha was found dead at the Otago Corrections Facility yesterday afternoon, just moments after learning his appeal against his convictions had been rejected.

Otago Corrections Facility prison director Lyndal Miles confirming a man in custody had died yesterday afternoon, with staff making every effort to save him.

He says there is no indication his death is suspicious.

At a trial at the Dunedin High Court in November 2019, Skantha was found guilty of stabbing the 16-year-old at her Dunedin home on February 3, 2018.

The Crown argued Skantha killed the teenager after learning she would go to police and hospital bosses with allegations of sexual assault, along with him providing alcohol to minors.

Skantha was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 19 years.

The former doctor, who had worked at Dunedin Hospital, later appealed his convictions.