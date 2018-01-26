Dunedin Courthouse reopened seven years after closing for repairs



The Dunedin Courthouse has finally re-opened its doors, seven years after closing for repairs.

Attended by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a large group gathered at this morning's unveiling, with a parade and ceremonial sitting taking place this afternoon.

Barrister Anne Stevens who campaigned to see the court restored, said there was no other option, "because it's absolutely beautiful, it's the most historic courthouse in New Zealand".

The restoration cost nearly $20 million, and took just over six years to complete.

The court is officially open for business from February 7.