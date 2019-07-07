TODAY |

Dunedin chef throws banquet using only food destined for the rubbish

John McKenzie
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Food and Drink
Dunedin and Otago
John McKenzie

A Dunedin chef is calling on restaurants and diners to be more considerate of the environment after throwing a banquet for nearly 100 people using food from the rubbish.

Allan Croad and his team visit bakeries, cafes and local supermarkets across the city to collect dispensed food and usually deliver the second-hand goods to food banks.

Since 2012, the team have collected and provided 7.5 million meals nationwide purely from rescued food.

Now the Dunedin restaurant owner Andrew Aitken wants to show others what to do with excess food.

"We live in a disposable society and we need to look at what we're doing and use up everything before we throw it away," Andrew Aitkin told 1 NEWS.

"It takes no effort to cut a little blemish out of an apple. Why does everything have to be perfect all of the time?"

Although the source of the dishes may not be appetising, this solution delivers the message of 'zero waste'.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Andrew Aitkin is calling on restaurants to think about the environment and be less picky with their produce. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Food and Drink
Dunedin and Otago
John McKenzie
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:02
Organisers tried to shut down outgoing Miss Heilala Queen during her final address.
Scenes of chaos at Tonga’s national beauty pageant as organisers try to shut down student's speech
2
The attacker was diagnosed with being in a psychotic state before the vicious attack.
Victim of brutal rape blames DHB for failing to care for her attacker
3
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
Steve Hansen under fire for justifying Sevu Reece's domestic violence charge
4
The Kiwis star had the No.1 jersey on as the Roosters beat the Tigers.
Kiwis star Joseph Manu shows off his power with brutal don't argue
5
The Roosters star played a big role in the win over West Tigers.
Roosters star Latrell Mitchell scores crazy cartwheel try, scares ref Henry Perenara with celebration
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:13
This week’s Good Sort is Annette Patterson from the South Otago town Owaka.

Good Sorts: The teacher aid swapping one person’s trash for another’s treasure
03:17
More panels on the building look to be crumbling.

Central Auckland street shut down by falling cladding to re-open tonight

Missing man found dead in Arthur's Pass
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Man's body found near New Plymouth school