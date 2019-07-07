Dunedin chef throws banquet using only food destined for the rubbish

A Dunedin chef is calling on restaurants and diners to be more considerate of the environment after throwing a banquet for nearly 100 people using food from the rubbish.

Allan Croad and his team visit bakeries, cafes and local supermarkets across the city to collect dispensed food and usually deliver the second-hand goods to food banks.

Since 2012, the team have collected and provided 7.5 million meals nationwide purely from rescued food.

Now the Dunedin restaurant owner Andrew Aitken wants to show others what to do with excess food.

"We live in a disposable society and we need to look at what we're doing and use up everything before we throw it away," Andrew Aitkin told 1 NEWS.

"It takes no effort to cut a little blemish out of an apple. Why does everything have to be perfect all of the time?"