Dunedin car yard manager allegedly tasered in attempted robbery

Three men have been charged after the manager of a car yard in Dunedin was allegedly tasered and assaulted during an attempted robbery yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

The three men allegedly intimidated staff and customers at a pharmacy before moving on to the car yard.

All three men appeared in the Dunedin District Court today and are now remanded in custody.

Two of the men, aged 30 and 41, are charged with possession of a restricted weapon, threaten to kill and assaults with intent to rob.

The third man, also aged 30, is charged with assault with intent to rob.

They will reappear in court in September.