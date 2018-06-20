 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Dunedin burger lover takes on McDonald's over size of Big Macs

share

Tim Wilson 

Seven Sharp Reporter

A man on the internet claims the famous burger has shrunk, but the fast food giant says he's wrong – the size has never changed.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Tim Wilson

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:38
1

Winston Peters draws laughter across the House by declaring PM Jacinda Ardern was 'on fire'

00:42
2
Rachel Maddow choked up and cried as she reported the news live on MSNBC, struggling to regain her composure.

'Think I'm gonna have to hand this off' - US TV host breaks down on air, cuts short broadcast while delivering news on migrant babies being sent to 'tender age' shelters

00:14
3
Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert-Brown had a fun afternoon with Milla.

Watch: Lima Sopoaga's adorable baby daughter gets cuddles and laughs from new All Blacks 'uncles'

4
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

01:48
5
Ponga had to convince his parents but he says they’ll have tears in their eyes at State of Origin II.

Young Māori star Kalyn Ponga reaping the rewards of turning down Kiwis with Queensland debut on the horizon

00:35
NZC boss David White says players are excited to end the 32-year wait to play in the prestigious match.

Black Caps to play Australia in historic Melbourne Cricket Ground Boxing Day Test in 2019

It will be the first time NZ have played a Boxing Day Test in Melbourne in 32 years.


03:58
Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.

Should Bible studies be taught in state, secular schools?

Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.


02:32
Opposition housing spokesperson Judith Collins asked about the responsibility of Housing NZ to ensure tenant safety.

Housing Minister accuses National of 'vile demonising' of state house tenants, amid grilling by Judith Collins

Collins alleged anti-social behaviour by some living in state housing.

01:36
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

After Heraf criticised players after their loss to Japan, at least 10 of them penned complaints to NZF about the conduct of the Austrian.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

"Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 