Dunedin biotech company hoping to pioneer new cancer treatment

A pioneering Dunedin-based biotech company, founded on research from the University of Otago, has just been given a helping hand in the form of a $14 million.

Amaroq Therapeutics’ world-leading work is creating a new way to target common forms of cancer and has the potential to revolutionise treatment while significantly improve survival rates.

Chief Scientific Officer and founder Dr Sarah Diermer told Breakfast’s John Campbell its “the most exciting thing [she’s] ever done in [her] life.”

They’re exploring the use of long non-coding Ribonucleic acid molecules (RNAs); a recently discovered group of molecules that’s often likened to the dark matter of the human genome.

“There are many thousands of these molecules in the cell, we didn’t know that they existed until relatively recently and we don’t have a fantastic understanding of what they do in the cell,” Diermer said.

Now, this multi-million dollar investment is giving the company a headstart as they approach cancer in a way that could potentially change how it's treated.

The funding comes from a joint effort by life science investor Brandon Capital, alongside Otago University company Otago Innovation Ltd, NZ Innovation Booster and Cure Kids Ventures.

“That allows us to study these new molecules and explore them in the context of cancer which no one else has done before which is really exciting.

“Finding those molecules is quite complicated in itself and requires a lot of new technology which is one of the reasons it hasn’t been in the past.”

As the molecules are “very specific” to what cells they’re growing in, it’s hoped the research will allow Amaroq Therapeutics to single out cancer with lower risk to other cells.

“We hope this will have no impact on the healthy cells because these molecules aren’t present in healthy cells."

She told Breakfast their research would help open up vast opportunities for new cancer drugs in the future.

“Realistically, I think we’re a couple of years away from going into the clinic, so starting clinical trials, which is when the first patients would have access to the drug.

