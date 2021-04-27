TODAY |

Dunedin beverage business still going strong after 145 years of quirky flavours

Source:  Seven Sharp

When you think of New Zealand's oldest companies you think banking, agriculture and transport. But one which has been going for 145 years deals in something far more delightful - soft drinks, cordials and milkshake flavours.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They’re the plucky underdog of the fizzy-drink world. Source: Seven Sharp

West's quirky soft drink flavours, some of which haven't changed in a century, are well-known in Dunedin but rarely outside of Otago.

They're the plucky underdog of the fizzy-drink world and also seem to be a bit of a hit in North Africa.

The company has a bunch of quirky flavours such as chocolade, a sparkling chocolate, pineapple and pear (which has been made by the company since the Second World War) and a beverage called Cloves Cordial, which owner of the fizzbusiness Alf Loretan says goes well with rum.

“You can use it for several purposes but one is for drinking with rum for example, you can have rum and cloves,” he says.

While the drinks can be found in Dunedin's shops and supermarkets, it’s also taken off in Libya.

But like many generations before him, Loretan has poured his fair share of brews. As his retirement approaches, he's looking for the next business brewmaster to take on the reins.

For the full story, watch the video above. 

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:37
How do Kiwi supermarket prices stack up to those overseas?
2
Fair Go compares fat content in beef mince from six different Auckland stores
3
Scientists discover cause of freediver blackouts in dark depths of Lake Taupō
4
Taika Waititi reportedly dating singer Rita Ora
5
PM's office says NZ is doing its bit after Selena Gomez asked Jacinda Ardern to help distribute Covid-19 vaccines
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:08

Campaigners for slower speed limits outside schools frustrated at law-change lag
02:15

'Really disappointing' - Concerns drop in number of prisoners attending rehab programmes could get worse
01:48

NZ to reopen travel bubble with Western Australia tomorrow at noon

Pink supermoon, the largest this year, graces NZ skies tonight