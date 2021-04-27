Dunedin beverage business still going strong after 145 years of quirky flavours

When you think of New Zealand's oldest companies you think banking, agriculture and transport. But one which has been going for 145 years deals in something far more delightful - soft drinks, cordials and milkshake flavours.

West's quirky soft drink flavours, some of which haven't changed in a century, are well-known in Dunedin but rarely outside of Otago.

They're the plucky underdog of the fizzy-drink world and also seem to be a bit of a hit in North Africa.

The company has a bunch of quirky flavours such as chocolade, a sparkling chocolate, pineapple and pear (which has been made by the company since the Second World War) and a beverage called Cloves Cordial, which owner of the fizzbusiness Alf Loretan says goes well with rum.

“You can use it for several purposes but one is for drinking with rum for example, you can have rum and cloves,” he says.

While the drinks can be found in Dunedin's shops and supermarkets, it’s also taken off in Libya.

But like many generations before him, Loretan has poured his fair share of brews. As his retirement approaches, he's looking for the next business brewmaster to take on the reins.