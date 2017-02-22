Dunedin artist handpicked to paint Kate Moss

A Dunedin artist has been chosen to recreate one of model Kate Moss’ signature looks.

Moss chose her 25 favourite catwalk outfits, which were allocated to a selection of fashion illustrators including Dunedin-based Suzy Platt.

She was handpicked by British fashion photographer Nick Knight to be part of the exhibition called Moving Kate in London.

Ms Platt has been painting in Dunedin for over 20 years and tends to create portraits of young girls.

Her Kate Moss piece named Blumarine is selling for 900 pounds, over NZ$1,500.

Blumarine is the core brand of an Italian fashion house.

Knight told The Times UK the fashion illustrators were enthusiastic to be included in the exhibition.

"They all said yes straight away. A generation of fashion illustrators all much younger than Kate look to her as an icon of beauty."