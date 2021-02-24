Duke of Edinburgh's Kiwi patronages pay tribute to the late prince

Prince Philip's patronages in New Zealand have joined thousands of others across the world to pay tribute to the prince following the announcement of his death overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Buckingham Palace said the Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 at his home in Windor Castle late last night (NZT).

During his time as royal consort to The Queen, Prince Philip was patron, an honorary member or president of over 900 organisations.

Among those organisations is The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Aotearoa NZ/Hillary Award which the Duke of Edinburgh founded in the 1960s.

This morning the award programme paid tribute to its founder on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the death of our Founder HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, a committed champion of young people. HRH leaves a legacy which continues to inspire millions to discover their infinite potential. He will be sadly missed, but never forgotten," the post read.

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron also paid tribute to its patron this morning on social media.

"The #RNZYS is saddened to hear that our Royal Patron, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle."

Prince Philip was also patron of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners for 47 years and became an honorary Fellow of the College.

"It was a great honour to have a member of the Royal family as patron of the College and to be counted amongst the many fine organisations he represented.