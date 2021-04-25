TODAY |

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join Anzac commemoriations with special tribute

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent a message to Kiwis as the couple joins in marking Anzac Day.

Source: 1 NEWS

“This Anzac Day, Catherine and I join Australians and New Zealanders across the world to remember and honour the servicemen and women of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.

“Today we stand together to reflect not only on their sacrifices, but also their courage, sense of duty, and their famously indomitable spirit,” Prince William said.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said the Duke’s message, accompanied by some Anzac biscuits, were received by the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions in London.

“Though many will still be unable to come together in person this year, we are heartened in the knowledge that Australians and New Zealanders will continue to commemorate those who have given so much for our freedoms.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prince William's message, along with Anzac cookies, were delivered to the Australian and New Zealand High commissions this week Source: Supplied

“The ANZAC qualities of endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour and mateship are admired as fiercely as every before.

“Lest we forget.”

Later this afternoon. Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will attend a small and private Anzac Dawn Service at Wellington Arch in central London, where she will lay a wreath at the NZ War Memorial and sign a Book of Remembrance. 

The couple will then attend the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

Anzac Day has been marked in London since the first anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli in 1916 when King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Mary.

For the second year in a row dawn services across the United Kingdom were cancelled, including joint New Zealand and Australian Anzac Day services at Gallipoli because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand
Royalty
Anzac Day
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:46
John Campbell takes a tour of emergency housing motel, which costs taxpayers thousands a week for one unit
2
Hope of finding 53 crew aboard sunk Indonesian submarine alive dwindles
3
1000 people who travelled to NZ from Perth being contacted, as Australian region enters lockdown
4
Man charged with murder after woman's body found at Wellington property
5
Auckland's Roxy nightclub apologises after racially insensitive Instagram caption
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Bus disruption over for Wellington passengers after Employment Court rules in favour of drivers

Anzac Day in MIQ: Hamilton facility treated to special trumpet performance
02:46

Tūhoe protestors call for iwi leader to resign over claims of 'bully tactics' against hapu

Homicide investigation launched after person found with critical injuries at Christchurch property dies