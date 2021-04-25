Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join Anzac commemoriations with special tribute

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent a message to Kiwis as the couple joins in marking Anzac Day.

“This Anzac Day, Catherine and I join Australians and New Zealanders across the world to remember and honour the servicemen and women of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.

“Today we stand together to reflect not only on their sacrifices, but also their courage, sense of duty, and their famously indomitable spirit,” Prince William said.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said the Duke’s message, accompanied by some Anzac biscuits, were received by the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions in London.

“Though many will still be unable to come together in person this year, we are heartened in the knowledge that Australians and New Zealanders will continue to commemorate those who have given so much for our freedoms.”

“The ANZAC qualities of endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour and mateship are admired as fiercely as every before.

“Lest we forget.”

Later this afternoon. Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will attend a small and private Anzac Dawn Service at Wellington Arch in central London, where she will lay a wreath at the NZ War Memorial and sign a Book of Remembrance.

The couple will then attend the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

Anzac Day has been marked in London since the first anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli in 1916 when King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Mary.