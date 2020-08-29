TODAY |

Ducklings rescued by emergency services after falling into drain on Auckland motorway

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland’s emergency services have had a rescue mission of the feathery kind this morning after helping a bunch of ducklings out of a motorway drain.

The ducklings were rescued from a drain in the middle of an Auckland motorway Source: Supplied

 

Police received a call to the scene shortly after 10am this morning, after a mother duck and her ducklings had waddled onto the South Western Motorway near Auckland's Mount Roskill.

“Nest minute, they had fallen into a very deep drain,” police said.

Both police and firefighters arrived to help and “gave it a good quack” to try and reach the ducklings, eventually managing to free them from their concrete prison.

Police said the ducklings were then taken to a nearby pond and reunited with their mum where they were doing “just swimmingly”.

