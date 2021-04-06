TODAY |

'Dubs in Kapiti' draws in Kiwi Volkswagen fans from across NZ over Easter

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwis have just had four lazy, hazy days enjoying our own backyard thanks to Easter - one last chance to take in the sun before winter draws us into its cool embrace.

Prominent among the many organised events round the country last weekend was the gathering of Volkswagen lovers. Source: Seven Sharp

Among all the things that were happening around the country was a gathering of car lovers in Kapiti who paid homage to their own particular brand of wheels.

From Bugs to Beetles and everything in between, there was plenty on at the Volkswagen Nationals just north of Wellington.

Watch the video above to see what Seven Sharp’s Michael Holland got up to while he was at "Dubs in Kapiti”.

