Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up with NZ flag to commemorate Waitangi Day

The world's tallest building has been lit up with the New Zealand flag to celebrate Waitangi Day.

The world’s tallest building wore the NZ flag in lights to commemorate our national day. Source: Twitter/BurjKhalifa

Dubai's Burj Khalifa skyscraper, stands at a total height of 829.8m, making it the tallest structure in the world.

The image was captured in a tweet today, wishing the country "prosperity and peace" on our national day.

It's not the first time the building has honoured New Zealand.

In March 2019, an image of Jacinda Ardern hugging one of the victims after the Christchurch terrorist attack was displayed in honour of Ardern's "sincere empathy and support" to the Muslim community.

