Dual nationals with NZ passport can travel to US despite Trump's ban, embassy says

The US Embassy in Wellington has issued a press release clarifying that dual nationals with New Zealand citizenship will be allowed to enter the US on their New Zealand passport.

When asked if the president had just created a Muslim ban Trump answered in the affirmative before backtracking.
A spokesperson for the Embassy states that the Presidential Executive Order banning people from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya and Yemen will not affect people from those countries if they also hold a passport as a dual national from another unrestricted country such as New Zealand.

The Embassy news release says, "Our Embassies and Consulates around the world will process visa applications and issue nonimmigrant and immigrant visas to otherwise eligible visa applicants who apply with a passport from an unrestricted country, even if they hold dual nationality from one of the seven restricted countries."

New Zealand's Government and Foreign Affairs officials have previously been criticised for not being able to confirm New Zealand dual nationals' ability to travel to the US under President Trump's Executive Order.

The Labour leader makes it very clear how he thinks Bill English should have reacted.
Assistant coach Richard Watt had to send the pumped-up pair to a sudden death sprint after neither refused to let go of the baton in the first round.

Bronson Makiri posted the video on Facebook with sarcastic commentary "that's some awesome parenting".

The 27-year-old who once beat the WBO world heavyweight champion in amateur grade has turned down DUCO events to sign Lou Di Bella instead.

A live cross involving a redback spider prompts Matty to tell the nation what he thinks.

Tracy Hankins captured the passionate haka performed for the new students at Hamilton Boys' High School.

Invercargill may be hosting the Southland premiere of Pork Pie tonight but more than 100 minis were in attendance at a drive-in screening of the classic film's re-make in Christchurch last night.

Counties Manukau Health chief medical officer Dr Gloria Johnson updates Breakfast with the risk of exposure to unsterilised water.

The Labour leader makes it very clear how he thinks Bill English should have reacted.

They're three of more than 40 job categories listed as immediate skill shortages.

Despite a net gain of more than 70,000 migrants coming to live in New Zealand in 2016, there is a "massive skill shortage".


Petrol importers' rising margins have caught the attention of Energy Minister Judith Collins who's watching the market closely.

"If anything retail fuel prices should be falling," says AA's Mark Stockdale.


 
