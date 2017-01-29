Dual nationals with NZ passport can travel to US despite Trump's ban, embassy says

The US Embassy in Wellington has issued a press release clarifying that dual nationals with New Zealand citizenship will be allowed to enter the US on their New Zealand passport.

A spokesperson for the Embassy states that the Presidential Executive Order banning people from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya and Yemen will not affect people from those countries if they also hold a passport as a dual national from another unrestricted country such as New Zealand.

The Embassy news release says, "Our Embassies and Consulates around the world will process visa applications and issue nonimmigrant and immigrant visas to otherwise eligible visa applicants who apply with a passport from an unrestricted country, even if they hold dual nationality from one of the seven restricted countries."