Drunk man accidentally shoots himself in the chest near Gisborne

An intoxicated man north of Gisborne has accidentally shot himself in the chest.

Eastland Community Trust helicopter at Tokomaru Bay where drunk man shot himself. Source: Eastland Community Trust

A police spokesperson said they were notified by the ambulance service shortly before 7am today that a 34-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at Tokomaru Bay, 91km north of Gisborne.

"He appears to have been intoxicated and has accidentally shot himself."