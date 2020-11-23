TODAY |

Drunk dad issued warning for making nine-year-old son drive him to Dunedin bottle store

Source:  1 NEWS

A Dunedin father who made his young son drive him to a bottle shop won't be charged, police say.

Source: File image

The 32-year-old was drunk when he told his nine-year-old son to drive him to the bottle store on Saturday evening, so he could buy more alcohol, authorities say.

They were stopped by police in Mosgiel at around 7.30pm that day.

Today, police confirmed the man won't be charged, but he is being given a warning.

"Police have investigated this incident and having taken into account all the circumstances have decided to warn the father," a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The man will also be made to undertake an alcohol and parenting course.

"Police and other agencies are providing support to the family," the police spokesperson says.

New Zealand
Alcohol
Dunedin and Otago
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
2
Welsh rugby commentators 'fix' team of the decade with addition of five All Blacks
3
Dame Trelise Cooper apologises after backlash over naming $299 dress 'Trail of Tiers'
4
Rescued from the dinner plate, 100 eels to hunt invasive fish dirtying Auckland reservoir
5
Kane Williamson commits to playing Wellington Test after missing training for midwife appointment in Tauranga
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Campaign to get Kiwis over to Australia to pick fruit 'desperate', Horticulture NZ boss says

Man accused of shooting police dog in Northland faces four charges

Dame Trelise Cooper apologises after backlash over naming $299 dress 'Trail of Tiers'

Rockfall warning sign for Cape Kidnappers walk the only change after $400k DOC, council risk assessment, business says