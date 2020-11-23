Drunk dad issued warning for making nine-year-old son drive him to Dunedin bottle store

A Dunedin father who made his young son drive him to a bottle shop won't be charged, police say.

Source: File image

The 32-year-old was drunk when he told his nine-year-old son to drive him to the bottle store on Saturday evening, so he could buy more alcohol, authorities say.

They were stopped by police in Mosgiel at around 7.30pm that day.

Today, police confirmed the man won't be charged, but he is being given a warning.

"Police have investigated this incident and having taken into account all the circumstances have decided to warn the father," a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The man will also be made to undertake an alcohol and parenting course.