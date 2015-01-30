Drugs squad rip up legal hemp plants in East Coast after mistaking for cannabis

An East Coast hemp grower could have been forgiven for thinking his crop had gone up in smoke last Tuesday.

Hemp plant. Source: 1 NEWS

Willie Kaa's property near Ruatoria was this week raided by a police drugs squad, who pulled out 16 legal hemp plants, mistaking the plants for illegal cannabis.

However, Mr Kaa has a licence from the Ministry of Health to grow the plants for Hikurangi Hemp, which develops medicinal cannabis products from the plant, RNZ reports.

Hikurangi Hemp spokesman Manu Caddie told the media outlet the crop could be worth about $16,000 and that Mr Kaa would now be behind for the growing season.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brenton Greville says the 16 plants had been ripped up as part of police operations targeting criminal cannabis-growing operations in the Gisborne area.

They have since apologised to Mr Kaa.