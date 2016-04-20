Drugs seized at country's borders prevented 'at least $1 billion's worth of potential harm' to NZ communities

Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of drugs were seized by Customs and New Zealand's borders last year, Customs Minister Meka Whaitiri announced today.

Ms Whaitiri claims the drug seizures prevented "at least $1 billion worth of potential harm to New Zealand communities".

Methamphetamine and ephedrine made up the bulk of the seizures.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Whaitiri says almost 897 kilograms worth of methamphetamine and ephedrine was seized, with other inceptions including cocaine, MDMA, cannbis, LSD, Class C analogues, psychoactive substances and 238,000 other items.

"These destructive drugs would have been worth hundreds of millions of dollars on the streets, " Ms Whaitiri said.