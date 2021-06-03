TODAY |

Drugs, military-style gun, stolen Audi seized in Auckland police raid

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have been arrested and charged following police raids in South Auckland yesterday. 

A stolen 2012 Audi q7 was found in the garage of one of the properties raided by police. Source: Supplied

Methamphetamine, a stolen car as well as two firearms were seized during the search of two properties in Pakuranga and Karaka. 

It comes after an investigation by police into the sale of the Class A drug as well as military-style semi-automatic (MSSA) firearms. 

One of the weapons seized in yesterday's search was an MSSA according to Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin. 

One of the seized firearms was a military-style semi-automatic (MSSA) rifle. Source: Supplied

A stolen 2012 Audi Q7 was found in the garage of one of the properties searched. 

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with firearms and drug-related offences, she is due to appear in the Manukau District Court at the end of the month. 

While a 24-year-old man is set to appear in the Manukau District Court on firearms and drug-related charges next week.

