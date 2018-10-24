Drugs, guns, tasers, $60k worth of stolen property seized in Northland police sting

Police have arrested nine people in a four-day operation in Northland, targeting the manufacture, distribution and supply of methamphetamine and other drugs in the region.

Seven firearms, many of them prohibited, were seized along with two tasers and about $60,000 worth of stolen property, police say.

Three women and six men all aged between 28 and 62 were arrested in the operation.

The firearms included a 357 Magnum Pistol, a shotgun, as well as two semi-automatic rifles now classified as prohibited under the new firearms laws.

As well as thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, which included a flatbed truck, drugs such as heroin, cannabis and methamphetamine were also recovered.

More than 150 staff, including staff from the Special Tactics Group, Auckland and Northland Armed Offenders Squads and the National Organised Crime Group executed search warrants at nine properties this week.

The warrants are part of Operation Nortiate, an investigation into a large-scale drug syndicate.

The nine arrested face a number of charges between them, including manufacture and supply of a Class A Drug, possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of firearms.

The search warrants were carried out at various properties throughout the Northland region, including in Wheki Valley, Hukerenui, Helena Bay, Raumanga and Puwera.

Police say they are pleased to have made the arrests.

"The drugs we located cause immeasurable harm to our communities, and families suffer as a result. We are pleased to have severely disrupted this criminal group,” says Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston.

"We are sending a message to those who choose to engage in these activities that they will be caught and held accountable."

The nine arrested are due to appear in the Whangarei and Manukau District Courts over the next couple of weeks.