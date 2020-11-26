Drugs, gun and over $100k in cash seized in police raids around North Island

Drugs, a gun and over $100,000 in cash were seized in police raids around the North Island this week.
Northland Police carried out a search warrant at a property in Kawakawa on Monday over alleged drug offending.
According to police, they found a significant quantity of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of almost $90,000 and 50kgs of iodine pellets, which is used in the manufacturing of meth, with a street value of around $125,000.
Police also recovered a gun, more than $100,000 in cash and a stolen caravan worth $40,000 from Tauranga.
A 47-year-old man is facing a number of drugs, weapons and other serious charges and is next due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court on December 14.
Police say they're carrying out further lines of inquiry and further arrests are expected to be made.