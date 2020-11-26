Drugs, gun and over $100k in cash seized in police raids around North Island

Drugs, a gun and over $100,000 in cash were seized in police raids around the North Island this week.

Drugs, cash and firearm located in Kawakawa. Source: Supplied

Northland Police carried out a search warrant at a property in Kawakawa on Monday over alleged drug offending.

According to police, they found a significant quantity of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of almost $90,000 and 50kgs of iodine pellets, which is used in the manufacturing of meth, with a street value of around $125,000.

Police also recovered a gun, more than $100,000 in cash and a stolen caravan worth $40,000 from Tauranga.

A 47-year-old man is facing a number of drugs, weapons and other serious charges and is next due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court on December 14.