Drug testing legalisation at NZ festivals on the cards

The Government is considering legalising drug-testing services at festivals.

A community organisation, Know Your Stuff, said the law hindered people's access to pill testing at events, which put users at risk.

Its managing director Wendy Allison said section 12 of the Misuse of Drugs Act made it a criminal offence to permit a venue to be used for drug consumption, so the presence of pill testing would demonstrate that the event organisers knew that people use drugs.

"Section 12 was never intended to prevent harm reduction services from happening at events."

"An unintended consequence of the Section has been to deter event organisers from providing harm reduction services such as pill testing, removing this barrier is an obvious step towards keeping people safe."

Health Minister David Clark said the coalition Government was dealing with drug use as a health and harm reduction issue.

"In light of this, I've had initial discussions with the Justice Minister about 'drug checking' services.

"Through him, I've asked for advice on the legislative and criminal justice issues around such services."

Unitec Institute of Technology is using innovative electric vehicle technology to power students’ light installations at this year’s GLOW@Artweek festival on Devonport’s Windsor Reserve.

Unitec partnered with Auckland energy company Vector for the light show where installations by students look at different issues in society.

The festival also prides itself on being environmentally friendly, with energy being taken from two Nissan Leaf G2 electric cars to provide the power needed to run the nine different light projects.

The cars act as a rechargeable and mobile renewable energy source for the duration of the festival.

Vector’s New Technology Lead, Moonis Vegdani, says, “Two-way EV chargers are an example of the future of energy. They basically transform electric vehicles into mobile storage batteries, enabling energy to be charged or discharged anywhere there is a two-way charger. It’s perfect for a temporary light installation such as GLOW@Artweek.”

Nine teams of second-year Unitec Architecture students designed a diverse range of interactive light installations on Devonport’s Windsor Reserve for the event, working to a zero-waste, zero-budget brief.

Students sought sponsorship for their designs, which also featured a range of sustainable materials.

"Sustainability is a key factor in the design and construction of the students’ works and having access to an alternative, rechargeable power source in a large-scale outdoor venue is extremely exciting," Unitec Architecture lecturer Ainsley O'Connell said. 

Five rare kiwi chicks fighting fit for release in Southland

Five rare kiwi chicks will be released back into their Southland home now they are heavy enough to fight off stoats alone.

The Haast Tokoeka Kiwi is the rarest kiwi, with a wild population of between 400 and 500 birds.

The chicks were raised in a kiwi creche on predator-free Rona Island in Lake Manapouri.

Department of Conservation South Westland senior ranger Inge Bolt said the island had kept the birds safe from stoats, which would kill most kiwi before they became adults.

"Only Haast tokoeka, which have reached a weight of 1.6kg, will make the final move back to their place of birth. At this weight, they are better able to fend off attack from stoats."

It took many people, organisations and volunteers to raise kiwi to an age where they could be returned to their home.

Without their work, the wild population of Haast Tokoeka kiwi would be significantly lower, Ms Bolt said.

"It's a really important thing that we step in and do what we can at this stage, we're trying to find out more as we go so that we can better understand the species, and the more that we understand them, the better we can help them."

The chicks will be released next week.

NZ activists being sued in Israel after open letter to Lorde led to concert cancellation

One of the New Zealand women being ordered by an Israeli court to pay nearly $19,000, after she called for pop singer Lorde to cancel her concert, is confident the ruling will not be enforced in New Zealand.

Justine Sachs, a Jewish New Zealander, and Nadia Abu-Shanab, from a Palestinian family, wrote an open letter to Lorde last year asking her to join the artistic boycott of Israel. Lorde responded on her social media by saying she was considering all her options and learning all the time. She went on to cancel the concert.

About a month later, Israeli law group Shurat HaDin filed a case under a 2011 Israeli law allowing civil lawsuits against anyone calling for a boycott of the country.

Jerusalem Post reporter Amy Spiro told Morning Report the court has ordered the two women to pay 45,000 Israeli New Shekel ($NZ18,976).

Justine Sachs said the court's ruling shows Israel has little regard for human rights and said all she felt was a mixture of anger and indignation.

"It's totally upside down, it's a violation of all sorts of international law, human rights laws and it just sort of illustrates further to me that Israel is just so far from a democracy at this point it's a joke."

Ms Sachs said both her and Ms Abu-Shanab had sought legal advice, and are confident Israel will not be able to enforce the ruling in New Zealand.

"As we sort of assumed in the first instance, they don't have any jurisdiction in New Zealand, there is no kind of extradition treaty....so as we suspected initially when we first heard about the lawsuit, we do think it is still a publicity stunt, but it's one that's been aided and abetted by the Israeli court system."

It is thought to be the first case under the legislation, formed to oppose the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement, a global pressure campaign.

A lawyer for the firm, Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, at the time said the two women were being sued for the mental harm suffered by three teens who missed out on the concert.

According to the report by Jerusalem Post, the teenagers were refunded for their tickets.

It was not clear whether there would be anything from the Israeli courts that would compel the women to pay the fine.

But the firm is known to have previously filed against other international bodies who opposed Israel.

Even when the law firm has had rulings in its favour, the question of getting the money was always a big question, Jerusalem Post reporter Amy Spiro said.

"She believes agreements between Israel and New Zealand will allow it to happen but it was still a big question mark."

The reporter said the lawyer for the case had previously made it clear it was partly aimed at warning activists overseas.

"When they filed the lawsuit that's what the lawyer had said, they wanted to serve as a message from people halfway around the world who want to impact lives here, [they] should also think about whether or not that will have repercussions."

Waikato University law professor Alexander Gillespie said the decision would have a chilling effect on free speech.

"This is political theatre. This is not really a legal issue, this is about a court in Israel trying to create a precedent and it will have quite a large global impact.

"A lot of people will start watching this because the fear will be that if you're critical of Israel, no matter where you are in the world, you could be sued."

Professor Gillespie said Israel would find it incredibly difficult to force the women to pay the fine.

"In theory they can apply to the courts here to enforce their judgement, but it's very unlikely that the judgement will be enforced because it's completely contrary to our own laws."

'New Zealand's space industry personified' – an exclusive look inside Rocket Lab's new Auckland factory

He's a man who's spent plenty of time on spaceships, so it's no surprise that actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on Star Trek, scored himself an invite to Rocket Lab's new factory in Auckland yesterday.

But as entertaining as Shatner is, Seven Sharp opted for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look with a man who thrilled us six weeks ago with his animated explanation of lightning.

Professor Craig Rodger took over reporting duties from Seven Sharp’s Michael Holland to take us through "New Zealand's space industry personified". 

To find out more about Rocket Lab's "magical moment", click on the video above.

