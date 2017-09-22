Drug smuggling attempt at Invercargill Prison stamped out

An inmate at Invercargill Prison had their special deliveries stamped out this week, after prison staff found cannabis under the postage stamps of their incoming mail.

Cannabis discovered under the postage stamp of an Invercargill Prison inmates incoming mail. Source: SUPPLIED

Prison Director Daryl Tamati says his administration staff identified two letters addressed to the same prisoner, as "potentially suspicious".

The letters were then passed on for further scrutiny, where a small amount of cannabis was discovered concealed under the postage stamps of both letters.

"Drugs can create a more dangerous working environment for our staff, and prevent prisoners from engaging in rehabilitation, education and employment opportunities.

"The letters and drugs have been passed on to Police for investigation. If the sender is identified they may face criminal prosecution, and could be banned from visiting the prison for up to 12 months," says Mr Tamati.

A close up of the concealed cannabis sent to an Invercargill Prison inmate. Source: SUPPLIED

The drug find comes the week after a detector dog team at Manawatu Prison found an incoming package with chess pieces packed with cannabis leaf and oil.

"We know that prisoners will put a huge amount of pressure on their families, friends and associates to introduce contraband for them," Mr Tamati said.