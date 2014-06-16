 

Drug smugglers arrested at Auckland Airport

Three drug couriers carrying a total of 12kg of ecstasy crystal with an estimated street value of up to $5 million have been arrested at Auckland Airport.

The three foreign nationals, all 24-years-old, were arrested on arrival from Singapore last week, Customs says. The drugs were found hidden in false-bottom suitcases.

The three men are scheduled to reappear in the Manukau District Court on January 27.

They face drugs charges with a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment.

Drug couriers may be trying to get through airports in the busy holiday season but x-ray equipment helped catch them.

New Zealand's price for MDMA is amongst the highest in the world, making it an attractive market for criminals, Customs says.

