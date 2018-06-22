Drug ring 'mastermind' sentenced to 14 years at Wellington High Court

Source:RNZ rnz.co.nz
A Wellington man said to be the mastermind behind a methamphetamine ring will spend at least seven years in prison.
Steven Blance being sentenced at Wellington High Court for charges relating to possessing and selling methamphetamine.
Steven Blance was sentenced in the High Court in Wellington today to 14 years and 6 months for possessing and selling methamphetamine.
He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to sell the drug, and one year for unlawfully having a gun and receiving stolen property.
The sentences will be served at the same time.
Judge Justice Collins said Blance was considered the mastermind behind the ring, a sophisticated operation uncovered in Porirua in April last year.
