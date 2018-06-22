Drug ring 'mastermind' sentenced to 14 years at Wellington High Court

A Wellington man said to be the mastermind behind a methamphetamine ring will spend at least seven years in prison.

Steven Blance being sentenced at Wellington High Court for charges relating to possessing and selling methamphetamine. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Steven Blance was sentenced in the High Court in Wellington today to 14 years and 6 months for possessing and selling methamphetamine.

He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to sell the drug, and one year for unlawfully having a gun and receiving stolen property.

The sentences will be served at the same time.