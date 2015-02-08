Drug funding hopes for Big Gay Out day

Organisers of Auckland's Big Gay Out are hoping this year's event will be capped by an announcement on a drug which will help reduce the spread of HIV.

John Key, Andrew Little join thousands at Big Gay Out Source: 1 NEWS

Local and national politicians are expected at the annual event at Pt Chevalier's Coyle Park, which kicks off at midday today.

Organisers the New Zealand AIDS Foundation are hoping by the end of the day Pharmac will make an announcement on funding of PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis).

The once-a-day pill is taken by someone who is HIV-negative and at high risk of HIV, to prevent the acquisition of the virus.

"We now have all the tools we need to end HIV transmissions - it's up to us now to empower New Zealanders to take action and end HIV," says foundation executive director Jason Myers.

The Ending HIV campaign aims to end HIV transmissions by 2025 through the use of PrEP, condom use, finding undiagnosed infections and immediate treatment for those diagnosed.

"Events like the BGO are the perfect place to bring a big proportion of the community together and make sure everyone understands how they can play a role in Ending HIV," Dr Myers said.