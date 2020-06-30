Drug Foundation told to make change to advert backing yes vote in cannabis referendum

The Drug Foundation - which is campaigning for a yes vote in the cannabis referendum - has been told it must tweak a TV advert to make it clearer to the public that it commissioned it.

Drug Foundation executive director Ross Bell says he is happy with the decision from the Advertising Standards Authority.

“Only one of the complaints was upheld, that the identity of the advertiser on the television ad was not clear.

“We will make any necessary changes required, and have these checked by the Electoral Commission, so that when the ad plays again on television, viewers can be clear that the Drug Foundation backs the campaign,” he says in a statement.

The advert, launched on multiple platforms, calls on New Zealanders to vote yes to legalising cannabis at a referendum in September.

