Drug Bust: $400K worth of methamphetamine seized

Two people have been charged in a Porirua drug bust which saw $400,000 worth of methamphetamine seized by police.

A file image of two "point bags" - typically used to store small quantities of powdered drugs like methamphetamine. Source: 1 NEWS

About 5,000 street doses or 500 grams of the drug were found at a Porirua address about 9pm on Thursday 12 December, police say.

The operation was conducted by Wellington Police's Organised Crime and Drugs team.

"The investigation is ongoing but we believe this termination sends a clear message to those preying on the vulnerable that we will take every opportunity to prevent the harm caused by this drug and hold those responsible to account," Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson says.